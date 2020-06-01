ООО НПО «Структура» is a group of companies engaged in the development, production, marketing and sale of glass composite materials under its own brand «ARM STRUCTURE » – fittings, meshes and related elements, as well as support of construction and installation works.



We are proud of the organization of product quality control – our composite reinforcement is produced on modern equipment and complies with the certificates of GOST R ROSS RU.AG35.N01850 and APB.RU.OS2 / 2.H.00788, as well as GOST 31938-2012 based on the test report of the NIIZhB named after .A.A. Gvozdev.

The main indicator of our achievements is customer feedback on the quality of products and services.